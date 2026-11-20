English golfer Charley Hull completed the first round of the season-ending LPGA CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, with a score of 66 strokes, or six under par. She is one stroke behind the three leaders of the competition, BBC Sport reports.

Leaders after the first round

At Tiburon Golf Club, Australian Karis Davidson, South Korea’s Kim A-lim and Thai golfer Jeeno Thitikul share the lead at seven under par. Thitikul, who is second in the world rankings, made five consecutive birdies on the back nine after a bogey on the 12th hole.

Hull is one of nine players who started the tournament one shot behind the leaders. She won this event 10 years ago. After the round, the golfer said that due to severe tightness in her hip at the end of the previous week, she lost the feel for her swing and was nervous on the first tee.

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Prize money and results of other golfers

The tournament features the season’s top 60 golfers by points. The participants are competing for a prize fund of $11 million, with the winner receiving $4 million.

Another English player, Lottie Woad, made six birdies and one bogey to finish the day with 67 strokes — five under par. World number one Nelly Korda scored four under par, making shots back on the 17th and 18th holes. If she wins on Sunday, she will qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. Korda will also surpass Annika Sorenstam’s record career prize money if she finishes no lower than sixth.

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