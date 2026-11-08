Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found that 24-hour fasting before irradiation may prepare the intestine for recovery after radiation damage. As ScienceDaily reports, the gut bacterium Akkermansia muciniphila plays a key role in this process. The results of the preclinical study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Radiation therapy is used, among other things, to treat pancreatic, colorectal and gynecological cancers. At the same time, it can damage healthy tissues near the tumor. The lining of the small intestine is particularly vulnerable: its damage can cause nausea, diarrhea and infections, while severe cases can lead to dangerous complications.

The role of the gut bacterium

Scientists found that after 24 hours without food, the amount of Akkermansia muciniphila in the small intestine increased. This bacterium produces propionate, a substance that, together with other metabolic changes during fasting, affects histones — proteins around which DNA is packaged in cells.

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Such changes make regions of DNA associated with tissue regeneration more accessible. As a result, the population of intestinal cells with recovery programs increased. After subsequent irradiation, these cells could multiply and participate in rebuilding the damaged mucosal lining.

Prospects for radiation therapy

To test the importance of the bacterium, the researchers selectively removed it from the intestine. In this case, fasting no longer produced the same regenerative effect. The protective response was restored only after Akkermansia muciniphila was returned in combination with fasting, meaning that neither factor alone reproduced the full result.

The authors emphasize that the work is preclinical and requires further research involving humans. Future studies may examine whether a similar mechanism can be activated without fasting, using beneficial bacteria, their metabolites or dietary interventions. This could potentially help protect healthy tissues during cancer treatment.

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