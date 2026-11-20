U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig said in Washington that blockchain-based derivatives trading platforms, including Hyperliquid, will not receive separate regulatory rules. Such venues will be able to offer perpetual futures to retail traders in the United States only after obtaining the necessary approvals or through cooperation with a registered exchange, CoinDesk reports.

Uniform requirements for exchanges

At the Capitol Crypto Forum, organized by The Hill and The Block, Selig stressed that using blockchain does not exempt trading platforms from requirements that apply to traditional derivatives exchanges. According to him, federal oversight should help ensure that cryptocurrency trading takes place in the United States rather than moving to overseas venues.

As an example of a crypto company entering the regulated market, Selig cited the Backpack exchange. This week, it received authorization to operate a U.S. derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, as well as registration as a futures broker.

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Plans for Hyperliquid-based trading

The decentralized exchange Hyperliquid is currently unavailable to customers in the United States, but several companies are already working to launch related products under a regulated model. Kraken’s parent company, Payward, announced in September its intention to offer perpetual futures through the CFTC-regulated Bitnomial Exchange using the Hyperliquid blockchain. This still requires approval.

Hyperliquid Strategies also said that its subsidiary, HypeStrat Markets, had applied to register as a futures commission merchant. If approved, this could potentially allow U.S. customers to trade on markets deployed on Hyperliquid.

Claims and regulatory uncertainty

In May, CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange called for an investigation into possible market manipulation and potential sanctions violations on Hyperliquid. At the same time, neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has publicly announced enforcement action against the platform. On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission added Hyperliquid to its list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms, citing the absence of a license and suspicion of providing or promoting services to Hong Kong investors.

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