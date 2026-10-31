In Kyoto, Japan, Eiji Hatta, chairman of the board of trustees of the Doshisha educational foundation, apologized for a boat accident in Okinawa Prefecture that killed two people. It was his first press conference since the March 16 incident, The Japan Times reports.

Hatta offered his deepest condolences over the death of student Tomoka Takeishi and apologized to everyone involved. During the press conference, he also observed a moment of silence in the girl's memory.

Accident off the coast of Henoko

Two boats carrying students and crew members capsized near the Henoko area of Nago City in Okinawa. This happened during an educational program near the construction site of a U.S. military facility that is to take over the functions of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan City.

Hatta apologized that the press conference was held only seven and a half months after the tragedy. He explained that Doshisha decided to release an interim report on its actions because the full investigation would take time. Earlier, on October 22, the institution established a committee to examine the political neutrality of the school's educational program.

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Ministry's remarks and resignation

According to Hatta, he bears grave responsibility following the Japanese Ministry of Education's conclusion that there were serious problems with the school's safety system. The ministry also stated that the content of classes on relocating Futenma Air Base to the Henoko area violated the Fundamental Law of Education, which requires political neutrality in education.

The head of Doshisha acknowledged that peace education had been conducted from only one perspective and said corrections were needed. He said he would resign after conditions are created to improve the management system of the educational operator, but wants to remain chancellor and a board of trustees member to complete the planned changes.

Tomoka Takeishi's parents said after the press conference that they felt indescribable discomfort. They criticized the school for not holding press conferences, including after the ministry's position on the educational content was made public, and called on it to seriously reconsider what it means to be accountable for its actions.

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