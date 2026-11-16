Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said during a speech in San Francisco that artificial intelligence will have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and will eventually affect monetary policy. At the same time, he warned about the risks of workers being displaced by automation and a scenario in which the technology fails to meet elevated expectations, CNBC reports.

Opportunities and risks for employment

Warsh addressed a task force on productivity and employment that he created. In his speech, he used the term “superintelligence” to describe artificial intelligence and called it a new force in economic and social life that is already transforming economic activity.

Under a favorable scenario, according to the Fed chair, the technology could deliver productivity gains and accelerate real economic growth beyond its current range, while supporting employment at a level close to full employment. A less positive outcome would involve job losses due to automation and rising unemployment.

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A market disappointment scenario

Warsh separately described the possibility that AI will not produce the expected effect. According to him, after substantial capital investment and stock market growth, the expected return on investment could decline and stock valuations could fall. This could cause the economy to slow and unemployment to rise more noticeably.

Warsh added that the economy could subsequently recover, but without the expected increase in productivity. The potential of AI development has already contributed to rising market valuations and companies raising capital to compete in this field.

The conference is also scheduled to include discussions involving business representatives, economists, and researchers. The closing conversation is expected to take place with Warsh and the head of the task force, Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz.

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