England’s adult social care system has become a chaotic collection of local services with no shared vision, Louise Casey, chair of the social care commission, will say. In her assessment, successive governments have effectively failed to give this area proper attention, and now “no one is in charge” of the system, The Guardian reports.

Different standards depending on where people live

Casey is preparing proposals as part of a major review of the adult care system. She is expected to emphasize that the experiences of people who need assistance vary significantly depending on where they live: service standards, needs assessment procedures and waiting times differ.

According to her, the private sector has become dominant in care, while the regulation of services has often proved ineffective. Casey will also point to the lack of a clear social care governance system in England, making it difficult for the government to improve services and put policy decisions into practice. In her view, France, Germany and Japan have clearer mechanisms for coordinating this area.

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Call for a new approach

Casey is expected to call for a new approach to organizing care, based on “decency, contribution and a duty to care for our neighbours, loved ones and ourselves.” She believes the system has approached a “moment of reckoning.”

The prime minister has supported the review led by Casey and brought its completion forward by a year, to next year. A plan to create a national care service is expected to be included in the Labour Party’s next election manifesto. The prime minister has also said that he intends to use savings from abolishing the state pension triple-lock mechanism in the next parliament to invest in a system based on the Scottish model of free personal care. At the same time, people will pay for accommodation and food.

During a conference of children’s and adult services, Casey is also expected to say that she agreed in writing with the findings of the Covid-19 pandemic inquiry. The inquiry chair, Heather Hallett, previously described the adult care sector as “something of an afterthought” during the pandemic. More than 43,000 people in care homes in the United Kingdom died from Covid-19 between March 2020 and July 2022.

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