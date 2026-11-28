Elizabeth Jay-Pang Diaz, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house of Colombia’s Congress, reaffirmed adherence to the one-China policy during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Zhu Jingyang. The Chinese Embassy reported this amid a trip by nine Colombian lawmakers to Taiwan, South China Morning Post writes.

Earlier, Zhu also met with lower house Speaker Nicolas Barguil, second vice-speaker Eric Velasco, and representatives of the left-wing Historic Pact alliance of former President Gustavo Petro. The Colombian government has not publicly commented on the delegation’s visit to Taiwan.

Chinese Embassy’s protest

The Chinese Embassy lodged a protest after one of the delegation’s senators called Taiwan’s representative in Bogota an “ambassador.” The Chinese diplomatic mission described Taiwan as the “first insurmountable red line” in relations with Colombia.

The nine participants in the trip represent seven political forces, from the Historic Pact to the right-wing allies of President Abelardo de la Espriella. According to the Chinese Embassy, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula told Zhu that the country’s commitment to the one-China policy “has never changed and will not change.”

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Dispute over the visit

Senator Agmeth Escaf, who is part of the delegation, demanded respect after the Chinese diplomat called the lawmakers “incompetent.” Zhu said the parliamentarians’ trip to Taiwan was a “serious mistake of improper interference in China’s internal affairs,” adding: “Respect is earned with respect.”

In an open letter, Escaf responded that calling lawmakers “incompetent” and “manipulated” is unbecoming of an accredited diplomat. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung received the Colombian delegation in Taipei. Its head, first vice-speaker of the lower house Simon Molina, said he intended to promote policies that would facilitate travel and trade with Taiwan.

Colombia switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1980. China is the country’s second-largest trading partner after the United States.

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