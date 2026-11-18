Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker said that returning steam catapults to US Navy aircraft carriers is unacceptable. He made the statement during a hearing on the confirmation of Hung Cao as US Secretary of the Navy, The War Zone reports.

Dispute over launch systems

Earlier, US President Donald Trump instructed the Navy to prepare a plan to replace the electromagnetic aircraft launch system, EMALS, and advanced weapons elevators, AWE, on the future Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller. The plan involved switching to steam and hydraulic systems.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said during the hearing that sailors who had worked with both steam and electromagnetic catapults viewed EMALS positively. According to him, changing an already developed design or returning to previous technologies would increase costs and reduce aircraft carrier capabilities.

Risks to the Ford program

EMALS and AWE have had reliability and maintenance problems. At the same time, according to the outlet, replacing them would require a large-scale redesign: the Ford-class ships' design, power system, and flight deck layout are built around these technologies.

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USS Gerald R. Ford is currently the only aircraft carrier of this class in service. The future USS John F. Kennedy underwent preliminary acceptance in September but has not yet entered the fleet. USS Enterprise is under construction, while a contract has been signed for the construction of USS Doris Miller. Work on all three ships is behind schedule.

Senate position

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said that delays related to EMALS and electromagnetic elevators are pushing the program back by seven years. He also said that within five years, the United States could have nine aircraft carriers instead of 11, adding that he seeks to accelerate the process. At the same time, Cao did not give a clear answer as to whether he supports the return of steam catapults.

In explanatory notes to the draft defense budget for fiscal year 2027, the Senate Appropriations Committee warned that such a redesign could cost many billions of dollars and delay the program for years. The committee instructed the Navy to submit a comparative analysis of system performance, costs, personnel requirements, and the impact of a potential redesign on aircraft carrier combat capabilities.

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