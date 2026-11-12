In Poland, the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, arrived at the court building to make another attempt to get inside. People protesting against the latest changes at the court gathered outside the building, Polsat News reports.

Statement on more decisive action

On Wednesday, Święczkowski said that he intended to make a “more decisive attempt” to enter the Constitutional Tribunal. According to him, he planned to act with the involvement of a bailiff and under police escort.

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The tribunal’s head called the situation “a state of lawlessness” and said that it could not last forever. Święczkowski also expressed the view that Poland must once again become a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

Protest outside the court

When Święczkowski arrived at the headquarters of the Constitutional Tribunal, protesters were already at the entrance. They oppose the latest changes made at the court. The Polish outlet marked its publication as being updated.

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