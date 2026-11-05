In Poland, Constitutional Tribunal head Bogdan Święczkowski again came to the institution’s building and called on police officers to leave its premises. As Interia reports, he said that, in his opinion, law enforcement officers were there illegally.

Appeal to police officers

During his speech, Święczkowski held an ID card in his hand and claimed that this document gave him the right to order the police to leave the Constitutional Tribunal’s premises. He also accused police officers of carrying out the orders of “a usurper who is not even a judge.”

Święczkowski said that the actions of law enforcement officers could be recognized as a crime and accused them of involvement in a “coup d’état that violates the constitutional order.” He also criticized the leaders of the police operation, who, according to him, do not appear in public.

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Dispute surrounding the Tribunal

On October 30, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska issued an order to suspend Święczkowski and Constitutional Tribunal deputy head Bartłomiej Sochański from performing their duties. After that, the conflict surrounding the institution escalated, and protests near its building intensified, involving, among others, politicians from right-wing parties.

Police representatives previously explained that the decision on who may enter the building’s premises is made by its administrator, not by police officers.

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