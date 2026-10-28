NPA chair Ugari Nona resigns — ABC News Australia

Ugari Nona, chair of the board and a board member of NPA Family and Community Services, has announced her resignation in Australia. She announced this on Facebook as ABC News Australia began previewing a Four Corners investigation into child abuse at the Injinoo Child Care Centre in far north Queensland.

Nona said she was leaving both positions after 14 years of service, but did not explain the reasons for her decision or mention the Injinoo scandal. Her resignation was the first change at NPA board level since the scandal surrounding the organisation's childcare facilities began.

Sentence for former employee

Former centre employee Edwina Ling was sentenced to four years in prison in June, with eligibility to apply for parole no earlier than after one year. In 2024, she physically assaulted three boys 82 times over three days. The youngest child was 13 months old.

Queensland District Court Judge Dean Morzon KC described Ling's actions as cruel and sadistic, as well as a gross breach of trust. According to him, she was completely unfit to work in childcare.

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Questions for NPA management

In an interview with Four Corners, Nona defended NPA's actions and said she had not watched the CCTV footage that recorded the abuse. She also said that the organisation's employees had not faced disciplinary action.

The state regulator had identified systemic shortcomings in the operation of NPA's childcare facilities, including in management, oversight and risk assessment. Nona claimed that NPA contacted police immediately after learning about the incidents. At the same time, Queensland Police said the investigation began after a report from a community member on 13 September 2024 — after Ling had already been dismissed from the centre.

Four Corners also found that Injinoo is among 473 childcare services operating outside the National Quality System. Such facilities do not have the same national standards, assessment procedures and public ratings that apply to most Australian childcare centres.

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