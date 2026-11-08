Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński called for the cancellation of all demonstrations planned in Poland for November 8 and 9. The appeal came after national mourning was declared over the deadly attack on Kraków’s Main Market Square, RMF24 reports.

Call to cancel demonstrations

PiS spokesperson Rafał Bochenek said on social media platform X that Kaczyński had called for the cancellation of events organized in connection with the government coalition’s actions regarding the Constitutional Tribunal. According to him, the politician asked for this as a sign of respect for the innocent victims of the attack in Kraków.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed an order declaring national mourning on November 8 and 9. At the same time, Interior and Administration Ministry spokesperson Karolina Gałecka said that there is currently no decision to cancel Independence Day events, including the Independence March in Warsaw.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on Kraków’s Main Market Square

On the evening of November 7, a masked 24-year-old man drove a car into a crowd on Kraków’s Main Market Square and then opened fire. Six people were killed and another 16 were injured, including the attacker. Two police officers were also injured; according to RMF24, one of them is fighting for his life in hospital.

The bodies of three people — two women and a man — were found at the attacker’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. According to RMF24, they were his 21-year-old sister and parents. Warsaw plans to strengthen security measures by increasing the number of police officers and installing barriers on the Royal Route.

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