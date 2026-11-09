Maradun Local Government Council Chairman Sanusi Dosara said that 12 members of one family were killed during an attack on the village of Gidan-Taba in Zamfara State, Nigeria. According to him, the dead included a father, his wives and young children.

Fire in a room

As Premium Times reports, the attack occurred on Saturday evening. According to a local source cited by Vanguard, the family of Muhammadu Sani took shelter in a room when armed men entered the community in the Dosara-Birnin-Kaya district.

The source claims that the attackers demanded that the people open the door and, after they refused, set fire to the area around the room. Dosara, who led a funeral prayer for the dead on Sunday, said the people died from intense heat rather than direct contact with the flames.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents abducted

Several village residents were also abducted during the raid. According to the council chair, local volunteers intercepted the attackers, exchanged fire with them and freed some of those abducted. The exact number of abductees has not yet been established because of the tense situation in the community.

Nigerian media cite differing figures for the death toll. Dosara reported 12 victims, LEADERSHIP reported 11, and journalist Bakatsine, cited by Daily Post, reported 13 deaths: Sani Danwawo and 12 members of his family. LEADERSHIP also wrote that Muhammadu Sani was associated with a local volunteer group and may have been targeted because of his opposition to armed groups.

Read us on