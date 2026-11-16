In Germany, Federal Court of Auditors President Ansgar Heveling said that abolishing tax breaks proven to be ineffective or harmful to the climate could free up €17 billion annually for the federal budget.

Heveling told Rheinische Post this, Der Spiegel reports. According to him, the German government is often unable to confirm the success of subsidies, and such programs regularly lack even verifiable objectives.

Concerns over borrowing

Heveling also expressed concern about the significant share of new borrowing in the federal budget. He said Germany can still withstand the current situation, but not in the long term. In his view, the country needs to return to a sustainable federal budget.

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The president of the Federal Court of Auditors, who has headed the institution for a year, called for a review of changes to the debt-brake mechanism enshrined in the Basic Law before the Union-SPD coalition came to power. He stressed the need to return to an effective debt-limitation rule and said that special funds are not a good idea in the long term.

Budget for 2027

The coalition committee of the Union and the SPD is due to discuss unresolved issues concerning the 2027 budget on Tuesday. The Bundestag’s Budget Committee already reached an agreement last week, but the issue of a planned reduction in electricity tax for everyone remains open, in particular due to the lack of compensatory financing. Parliament will make the final decision on the federal budget.

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