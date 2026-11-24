US Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton said Congress should investigate the circumstances surrounding Nvidia and Singapore-based company Megaspeed following Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s president and chief executive officer. As The Hill reports, President Donald Trump supported Huang’s reinstatement, while Nvidia shares rose by more than 30% on Monday.

Chip export controls

Cotton wrote on X that he had warned the administration from the outset about the risk of China obtaining the most advanced US chips through smuggling and remote access. The senator called the dispute surrounding Nvidia and Megaspeed only part of a broader problem and said Congress would pass bipartisan bills on chip export controls, including his Chip Security Act.

US officials suspect that Megaspeed, which purchased advanced Nvidia chips worth billions of dollars, may have circumvented export restrictions. This week, the US Department of Commerce added Megaspeed and several other Southeast Asian companies to a trade blacklist over national security concerns.

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Senate hearing

Huang is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. Some Republicans also called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to be heard on why the department had not previously prohibited chip sales to Megaspeed.

Senate Banking Committee member John Kennedy suggested that the Department of Commerce may have deliberately allowed Nvidia and Megaspeed to circumvent export restrictions. He called for Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify under oath to obtain answers to questions about the agencies’ actions.

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