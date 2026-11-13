In Israel, Aryeh Deri, the leader of the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party, has launched an internal review into the reasons for the political force's poor performance in the latest elections. The party lost approximately half of its political weight, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Walla.

Reports from local representatives

Last week, Deri gathered party representatives, including municipal-level officials. He instructed them to submit, in about a week, detailed data on voting results in the relevant areas, an analysis of the reasons for the decline in support, and proposals for further action.

According to the outlet, Deri stressed that he does not want to receive reports that downplay the scale of the defeat or embellish the situation. He urged representatives to formulate the sharpest and most painful conclusions possible, considering this necessary for the party's recovery.

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Discussion about the party's voters

Shas has an extensive network of activists and representatives in cities and political stronghold areas. It was previously used to mobilize voters and increase turnout on election day, and it will now be involved in analyzing the reasons for the defeat.

One of Walla's sources in the party linked the loss of support to increasingly radical rhetoric surrounding the issue of military conscription and Shas's rapprochement with the ultra-Orthodox community. According to him, attempts to appeal to traditional Jewish voters at the end of the campaign came too late. Within the party, The Jerusalem Post notes, there is increasing discussion of a deeper crisis of Shas's identity and electoral base.

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