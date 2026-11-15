SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won unveiled an “AI flywheel” strategy at a group executive seminar in Icheon, South Korea. It envisages combining the group’s semiconductor, infrastructure and energy businesses with new artificial intelligence services, Korea Herald reports.

From chips to AI services

The SK 2026 seminar was held from Thursday to Saturday at the SKMS Research Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. Around 50 executives took part, including Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Supex Council Chairman Chey Chang-won.

Chey Tae-won called on subsidiaries to move beyond conventional business models and reimagine the group as an AI company. According to him, in the age of artificial intelligence, no company can do everything on its own, so open cooperation with global partners is needed to strengthen capabilities and accelerate development.

Under the strategy, SK’s AI chips are expected to support the expansion of AI factories. The group believes this will increase demand for electricity, energy infrastructure and services, while growth in these areas will spur new investment in semiconductors and innovation.

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Transforming operations

SK also intends to expand its presence in AI models and applications and participate in the so-called token economy, where computing resources and artificial intelligence services can be traded.

Seminar participants discussed new opportunities and potential risks, and agreed to continue the Portfolio Rebalancing 2.0 initiative to optimize inefficient operations and strengthen core business areas. The group plans to expand the practical use of AI in its processes to improve productivity and profitability.

SK hynix is upgrading its “smart” factories, using AI and digital twins to improve manufacturing efficiency. SK Innovation has introduced an ontology-based process map at the Ulsan CLX complex, combining equipment and operations data to improve production performance. SK Telecom is automating network and service management, while SK Gas uses AI to analyze market conditions and organize operational knowledge.

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