In Taiwan, Central Election Commission Chair Michael Yu apologized over the leak of national identification numbers of 1,573 candidates running in local elections on November 28. The data, including that of high-ranking politicians, were available in the commission’s financial declaration database for 11 days, Taipei Times reports.

At a press conference, Yu said this should not have happened and linked the incident to negligent handling by a third-party contractor. Together with other commission officials, he bowed in apology to the candidates and the public.

How the leak was discovered

The problem was reported by Taiwan Go Go, an alliance of small political parties. New Power Party Chair Claire Wang said her team was working on a public version of the official election ballot and checking the candidates’ declaration website, which the CEC published on October 16.

According to her, only basic personal information was displayed in the website’s open interface. However, using browser developer tools, users could access other data, including national identification numbers.

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The CEC initially said the files allegedly contained illegible text. Wang countered that this was only related to character-encoding settings, while the identification numbers themselves, which consist of letters and digits, were not distorted.

Commission’s response

Michael Yu said the commission was informed of the leak on Tuesday evening and fixed the problem within two hours. According to him, 32 IP addresses visited the financial declaration database during the 11 days when sensitive data were available, and none of them was foreign.

The official noted that the CEC cannot determine whether visitors copied the personal data, as such information could have remained only on their computers. According to Yu, the available evidence indicates that the data disclosure may have occurred due to an unintentional oversight by external contractor Acer E-Enabling Service Business, which is owned by Acer Inc.

CEC ethics office head Huang Shang-hsiang said the commission would consider seeking compensation from the contractor after an investigation and in accordance with the contract. Yu also said the incident would not affect election preparations. As a temporary safeguard, the CEC plans to strictly apply the principle of double-checking: a different team must inspect the contractor’s work, after which it will be separately verified by a government body.

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