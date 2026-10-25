In Brazil, the chief justice of the Federal Supreme Court, Edson Fachin, on October 24 gave the Superior Electoral Court three hours to explain restrictions on transporting Indigenous voters to polling stations. The decision was made a day before the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for October 25.

As The Rio Times reports, Fachin did not suspend the electoral court’s order but only requested explanations. The request came after an appeal by Brazil’s attorney general, Paulo Gonet, who asked to reinstate the ruling of the Fifth Federal Civil Court of the state of Pará regarding the transport plan.

Prior approval of transportation

On October 23, the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Cássio Nunes Marques, ruled that every voter transportation operation by federal bodies required prior authorization from the competent electoral judge. Applications had to specify the vehicles, drivers, schedules, routes, and boarding locations.

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The rule applied to the National Indigenous Peoples Foundation, Funai, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health, Sesai, and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. The court did not agree to automatically consider their boats and vehicles authorized for transportation.

Easing the procedure

Later on October 24, Nunes Marques partially revised his decision. Judges may now approve transportation based on operational plans drawn up by electoral districts, rather than separately for each trip. At the same time, judicial approval remains mandatory.

Regional electoral courts were also instructed to accept requests submitted late and consider the possibility of fulfilling them on a case-by-case basis. According to the publication, in the first round on October 4, the abstention rate among Indigenous voters was 26%, compared with 20% nationwide.

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