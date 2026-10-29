Chairman of Israel’s Central Election Committee, Justice Noam Sohlberg, instructed Shin Bet chief David Zini to examine information about possible foreign funding that may have been intended to influence the country’s elections.

Funding suspicions

According to the Jerusalem Post, the investigation concerns suspicions that Arab entities directed large sums of money to unlawfully increase voter turnout in the Arab sector. In the article’s headline, the publication indicates that the suspicions also concern possible funding from Qatar and Turkey.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of cash

According to an additional description of the report, Sohlberg referred in a letter to Zini to serious suspicions of foreign interference in the electoral process. Shin Bet will also examine reports of intercepted envelopes containing cash and Ra'am party ballots.

This concerns the examination of reports and suspicions, rather than established violations or proven foreign interference.

Read us on