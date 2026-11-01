In Israel, the chair of the election committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, said that even if suspicions of external interference are confirmed, this will not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or the parliamentary election results as a whole. PBS NewsHour reports.

At the request of the election committee, the Shin Bet internal security service has launched an investigation into possible external influence on the vote. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party claimed without evidence that Arab parties had allegedly “stolen” the election, in which his bloc lost its parliamentary majority.

Likud also questioned the election committee chair’s position. The party said it was unclear how one could acknowledge the existence of serious allegations while also claiming that they would not affect the final outcome.

Case of alleged bribery

On Sunday, police eased restrictions on two of the three suspects in a case involving alleged voter bribery. Before polling stations opened on October 27, three political activists were detained with envelopes of cash that, according to law enforcement, could have been used to bribe voters. Two days later, police detained four more suspects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Law enforcement said the detainees were linked to the Islamist Raam party, but the party denied this. A judge questioned or rejected police requests for further restrictions on three suspects. One was released under unspecified conditions, another was placed under house arrest for eight days, and the detention of the third was extended by two days.

Distribution of seats in the Knesset

The bloc of Netanyahu’s allies won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the bloc of parties led by his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats. Arab parties, including Raam, won another 19 seats. Together, Netanyahu’s opponents have enough mandates to form a new government, although it is unknown whether they will be able to reach an agreement.

Raam leader Mansour Abbas, whose party won eight seats, called the detentions undemocratic and an attempt to influence the election results. Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of an organized campaign to delegitimize the vote through allegations that Qatar supported the opposition. Qatar denied funding activities aimed at influencing the election outcome.

The results are due to be officially confirmed on Wednesday. After that, President Isaac Herzog will hold consultations with the parties and choose the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a coalition government.

Read us on