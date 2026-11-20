Researchers who analyzed more than 91,000 observations in medical surveys in China and South Korea found a link between headaches and poorer self-rated hearing among people aged 45 and older. As News-Medical reports, after accounting for a range of medical and behavioral factors, people who reported headaches had approximately 70% higher odds of reporting hearing impairment.

Data from two countries

The work was published in the journal BMC Public Health. The researchers used 61,795 observations from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study for 2011–2018, as well as 29,853 observations from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging for 2012–2018. One person could take part in the surveys across several study waves.

Participants rated their own hearing on a five-point scale. For the cross-sectional analysis, ratings of “poor” and “fair” were classified as hearing impairment, while the others were classified as good or excellent hearing. After adjustment for age, education, smoking, alcohol consumption, shoulder pain, and arthritis, headaches were associated with 69% higher odds of self-rated hearing impairment in China and 75% higher odds in South Korea.

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A small difference in the long-term analysis

Separately, the scientists analyzed data from 7,042 Chinese participants who completed all four survey waves. Among those who reported headaches, the average hearing score was 0.17 points lower on the five-point scale. The authors noted that such a difference is unlikely to be noticeable for an individual person, but it may matter at the population level.

The study is observational, so it does not establish whether headaches precede worsening hearing or whether there is a causal relationship between them. Participants reported both measures during the same interviews, which could have affected the results. Among other limitations, the authors cited unaccounted use of medications that can damage hearing, possible sample bias, and the absence of data weighting. The researchers believe that prospective studies with objective hearing testing are needed, also taking into account noise exposure, medications, and hearing-aid use, before assessing the possibility of using questions about headaches in screening.

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