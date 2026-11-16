In the Japanese city of Naha, the Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle will open to visitors on November 23 following a government ceremony marking the completion of restoration work. The interior of the structure, restored after a 2019 fire, was shown to the media the day before, The Japan Times reports.

Throne and decor across three floors

The interior of the main hall has three floors. At the center of the first and second floors is the Usasuka throne, where the rulers of the Ryukyu Kingdom conducted state affairs and held ceremonies.

The second floor is decorated with elements influenced by Chinese culture, including golden columns with dragons and gleaming black lacquered railings. A plaque measuring 1.4 meters high and 3.5 meters wide, bearing an inscription inspired by a letter from a Chinese emperor, was placed on the upper wall.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes during restoration

The restoration used knowledge gained after the 1992 restoration. The plaque’s background was changed from red, vermilion, to yellow, while the gilded dragon motifs were recreated as sculptures rather than images.

The Usasuka throne on the first floor is decorated with hanging elements featuring dragons embroidered using a traditional technique and bright decorative beads. Before the opening, information panels about the decoration and the historical use of the premises were also installed in the hall.

Advance reservations are required to visit the interior. According to the Okinawa Churashima Foundation, which manages Shuri Castle Park, tickets for the opening day have already sold out, but reservations for dates from November 24 are still available.

Read us on