In Israel, Ahmad Tibi, head of the Joint List of Arab parties, was elected deputy speaker of the Knesset. He also heads the Ta'al party. The appointment was part of the distribution of positions in parliament after the elections, The National reports.

The Joint List and the Ra'am party won a combined 19 seats after turnout among Arab voters increased. This potentially gives these forces influence over the formation of the country's next government.

Coalition negotiations

The new Knesset was sworn in without a government being formed. The October 27 election deprived Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a parliamentary majority, but his rival Gadi Eisenkot also has no obvious path to forming a coalition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. Tibi's Joint List supported him, but an agreement with Arab parties may be sensitive for other potential coalition members. If Eisenkot does not form a cabinet within the allotted 28 days, Netanyahu will likely get the opportunity to form a coalition. If he also fails, another candidate may try to form a government, and if that attempt fails, new elections will be called.

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, was appointed chairman of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He said that he plans to summon the heads of the Israeli army, the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet security service, and the police commissioner to a meeting.

Lieberman said there are too many gaps between the police and Shin Bet, which he called unreasonable and illogical. According to him, the committee will also consider reports of possible foreign interference, including attempts to influence the elections, as well as issues of military service and the conscription law.

Read us on