The Kuomintang caucus in Taiwan’s legislature is seeking to pass in a third reading by Friday a bill to pay every person NT$20,000, or about US$608, this year. The initiative is called the “Special Act on the Shared Distribution of Economic Achievements and the Stabilization of People’s Livelihoods,” Taipei Times reports.

Kuomintang proposal

Last month, the Kuomintang caucus proposed increasing the payment to NT$20,000 per person and making it this year. The first reading of the bill on October 16 was supported by lawmakers from the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party, which together hold a majority in the legislature.

Caucus secretary-general Hsu Yu-chen said the bill is planned to be sent for cross-party negotiations. According to her, the government’s tax revenue this year has significantly exceeded initial estimates, so the funds should be returned to the people.

According to Ministry of Finance data she cited, as of the end of last month, the central government’s actual tax revenue had reached NT$2.857942 trillion. This was NT$790.721 billion more than the planned figure for the first 10 months of the year, NT$2.067221 trillion.

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Government and central bank position

Hsu Yu-chen said a payment of NT$20,000 would require approximately NT$471.4 billion, less than half of the stated excess revenue. The Kuomintang also supports creating a permanent legal framework for universal payments that would define the conditions for launching them, funding sources and procedures for distributing the money.

At the same time, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Chang Tun-han said that bills proposed or passed by the legislature over the past month could increase government spending by approximately NT$600 billion. The government insists on three principles: not taking on additional borrowing, not cutting other programs, and acting in accordance with legislation and the constitution.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers that the universal cash payment became possible because of high tax revenue this year. At the same time, he called it inappropriate to turn such a practice into a permanent mechanism, especially if it is funded solely through debt.

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