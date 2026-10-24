Honduras and the Holy See signed a 25-article agreement at the Vatican on October 22, establishing legal guarantees for the activities of the Catholic Church, including its schools, charitable institutions and worship services. The document was signed in the Hall of Treaties of the Apostolic Palace by Honduran President Nasry Asfura and the Holy See’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

As The Rio Times reports, the agreement confirms the Church’s legal personality and its right to independently manage its affairs and freely appoint ministers. It also provides guarantees of religious freedom, including freedom of worship, and recognizes the right to refuse certain actions on grounds of conscience.

Secrecy of confession and pastoral activity

One provision of the treaty guarantees the inviolability of the secrecy of Catholic confession without conditions or restrictions. Separately, the document protects the professional confidentiality of pastoral workers — laypeople and Church employees who provide pastoral support — in a manner similar to the protection of the secrecy of confession.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Church will also be able to establish educational and charitable institutions and provide pastoral care in social, educational, medical and penitentiary institutions, both public and private. The agreement provides for support for spiritual care for military personnel and police officers.

The agreement still requires ratification

The signed document did not enter into force immediately. The parties must complete their respective approval procedures, after which the agreement will take effect on the day the instruments of ratification are exchanged.

The Honduran delegation included Foreign Minister Mireya Agüero de Corrales, Minister of the Presidency Juan Carlos García Medina, and Ambassador to the Holy See Gilliam Noemí Gómez Gífarro. Also present at the ceremony from the Vatican were Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher and officials of the Secretariat of State.

Read us on