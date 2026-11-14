Honduras has declared a 36-month environmental emergency in the Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve, the country’s largest protected area. A presidential decree issued on November 10 provides for the allocation of 1.5 billion Honduran lempiras, or more than $55 million, over three years to halt environmental degradation, Mongabay reports.

Funding and protection of the territory

Presidential legal adviser Roberto Sacapa said the initiative is intended to shift the response to threats into a format of ongoing work with defined resources and institutional responsibility. The Secretariat of Natural Resources and Environment, the Secretariat of National Defense, and the Forest Conservation Institute will take part in the measures.

According to the official statement, these institutions will coordinate resources and capacities to protect the reserve’s forests, biodiversity and ecosystems. Edgard Herrera Scott, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society program in Honduras, suggested that the funding could be used to strengthen law enforcement presence in the core zone of the territory, including by establishing new patrol posts.

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Threats to Río Plátano

The reserve, covering more than 832,000 hectares, is located in the departments of Gracias a Dios, Colón and Olancho near the border with Nicaragua. It is home to Miskito, Pech and Garífuna Indigenous communities. Part of the territory was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1982, and since 2011 it has been included on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

According to the report, the reserve’s remote location makes it vulnerable to deforestation, illegal drug trafficking, the expansion of livestock farming, gold mining, wildlife trafficking and road construction. The Forest Conservation Institute reported that at least 6,691 hectares of forest were cleared there between 2023 and 2025.

In 2024, Honduras’ National Council of Defense and Security had already declared an emergency for all of the country’s forests as part of a zero-deforestation decision. At the same time, environmental groups criticized the implementation of this initiative, noting that deforestation continues to threaten protected areas.

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