In Germany, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß said that forward Jamal Musiala may not return to the level of play he showed previously. This was reported by BBC Sport, citing Hoeneß’s interview with Bavarian broadcaster BR24.

The player’s condition

The 23-year-old Germany international collapsed twice over four days during pre-season preparations. It later became known that he has a treatable neurological disorder.

According to Hoeneß, the condition cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to some extent with medication. He added that Bayern would support Musiala, whose contract with the club runs until 2030.

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Performances for Bayern

This season, Musiala has scored two goals in four Bayern matches in all competitions. He had not played since September due to a hamstring injury, but recently returned to training.

Former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthäus suggested that Hoeneß was trying to motivate the player with such remarks. Musiala joined the Munich club in 2019 after Chelsea’s academy. Since then, he has scored 71 goals and provided 38 assists in 235 matches, and shared the top scorer award at Euro 2024.

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