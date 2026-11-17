The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and interbank network Swift are working on testing cross-border payments in different currencies using tokenized deposits. HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China have joined the initiative, CoinDesk reports.

Combining payment platforms

As part of the initiative, the plan is to connect Swift's blockchain ledger with Project Ensemble, Hong Kong's platform for settlements using tokenized assets and deposits. The project is research-oriented: participants will study how tokenized deposits can support international operations available around the clock.

Tokenized deposits are funds in bank accounts represented on a blockchain. They differ from stablecoins, which are issued by private companies. This mechanism could potentially enable banks to make cross-border payments 24/7 while keeping deposit and customer relationships within the banking system.

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Continuation of work with digital currencies

Hong Kong and Swift have been cooperating since 2023, when they began exploring the possibility of interoperability between central bank digital currency systems. Central bank digital currencies are digital versions of national currencies issued by central banks.

Swift, which connects more than 11,500 financial institutions worldwide, said it seeks to link new payment systems across countries. On the same day, JPMorgan and Singaporean bank DBS announced the connection of their blockchain deposit networks, allowing approved clients to transfer tokenized U.S. dollars between Singapore and the United States, including on weekends.

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