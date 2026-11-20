Hong Kong has proposed expanding the licensing regime for cryptocurrency businesses to brokers, investment advisers, asset managers and digital asset custodians. The bill provides for extending the oversight of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission to a larger number of market participants.

Licenses and registration

The Virtual Asset Services Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2026 provides that companies offering such services in Hong Kong will have to obtain a license or register with the Securities and Futures Commission. Banks and stored value facility operators regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will also have to register with the commission before providing these services.

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As CoinDesk reports, the new requirements are intended to extend standards similar to those applied to traditional financial services to the crypto business. These include fit-and-proper criteria for licensed companies.

Next stage

The initiative supplements Hong Kong’s existing regulatory system: licensing for cryptocurrency exchanges was introduced there in 2023, and for stablecoin issuers in August 2025. Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said the proposal is intended to strengthen investor protection and establish clearer rules for companies in the digital asset sector. The first reading of the bill in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is scheduled for December 2; the document has not yet become law.

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