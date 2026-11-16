Hong Kong launched artificial intelligence-based facial recognition functions in its video surveillance camera network on November 16. The new tools became part of the police SmartView operation, which is intended to strengthen monitoring of public places to safeguard national security and prevent crime, Channel NewsAsia reports.

System capabilities

Police Commissioner Joe Chow said the technology is intended to enhance the capabilities of the existing surveillance system and serve as protection for law-abiding citizens. According to Security Secretary Chris Tang, who stated this to legislators last year, the AI functions will be used to monitor crowds, read vehicle licence plates and track crime suspects.

Expansion of the camera network

Since SmartView was launched in 2024, police have installed about 5,000 surveillance cameras in Hong Kong. Law enforcement authorities link their use to the solving of nearly 2,200 cases and more than 2,800 arrests.

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According to documents submitted to the legislature, authorities plan to increase the number of cameras to 60,000 by 2028. One Hong Kong resident interviewed by AFP expressed concern about the possible misuse of the system and the collection of facial data. Another resident said such data must be used transparently. Chow told local media that police understand these concerns and that the new system will not be abused.

Debate over biometric surveillance

China already widely uses AI in surveillance systems, prompting concerns among international human rights organizations. In a report last year, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute warned that such tools enable the Chinese government to automate censorship, intensify surveillance and preemptively suppress dissent. In 2024, the European Union banned the use of real-time remote biometric identification systems in public places for law enforcement purposes, while providing for specific exceptions.

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