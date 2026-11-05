A court in Hong Kong has sentenced 30-year-old pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 years in prison for conspiring with foreign forces under the national security law. As BBC News reports, Wong had previously pleaded guilty to the latest charges brought against him last year.

Wong has been in custody for six years and is currently serving a sentence for subversion. He was due to be released at the beginning of next year when the latest charges were brought against him. The judge ruled that two months and two days of the new 10-year sentence would be served concurrently with his existing sentence.

The prosecution's version

Prosecutors said that Wong, together with other activists, including Nathan Law, who is in exile, lobbied for foreign sanctions and blockades against Beijing. The court heard about actions during the period from July to the end of November 2020.

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Wong and Law were co-founders of the pro-democracy party Demosisto, which ceased to exist in 2020 — the same year Beijing introduced the national security law in Hong Kong. Critics of the law say it has suppressed dissent, while the authorities call it necessary to maintain stability and deny weakening the city's autonomy.

One of the symbols of the protest movement

Joshua Wong became known while still a teenager: in 2011, at the age of 14, he co-founded the student activist group Scholarism. The following year, the organization brought together more than 100,000 people to protest plans to introduce compulsory “patriotic education” in schools, after which the authorities abandoned those plans.

By 2014, Wong had become one of the most recognizable representatives of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and was among the participants in the civil disobedience movement known as the “Umbrella Movement.” Human rights organization Amnesty International previously said that the new charge reflects the authorities' concerns about prominent dissidents and their willingness to keep them behind bars for as long as possible.

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