Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi secured pole position for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, setting a lap record at the Algarve International Circuit. In qualifying, he completed a lap in 1 minute 37.201 seconds, finishing almost half a second ahead of Ducati rider Marc Marquez, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Bezzecchi ahead of Marquez

In an overcast Q2 session, Marquez initially led the timesheets, but Bezzecchi set the fastest time and claimed first place on the grid. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing will start from the front row alongside them.

Bezzecchi described the day as difficult because conditions were unusual and challenging compared with practice. He said that in qualifying he decided to take more risks, as the starting position matters for both the sprint and the main race.

Jorge Martin of Aprilia will start from seventh. To remain in title contention until the final round in Valencia, he needs to be no more than 36 points behind Marquez after Portugal. Ahead of the final two rounds, Marquez has a 60-point lead over Martin, with 74 points still available overall. He can claim his eighth MotoGP title if he wins the sprint.

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Crash in the first part of qualifying

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse posted the fourth-fastest result. The second row of the grid will also be occupied by Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing and Pedro Acosta of KTM.

The Q1 session was halted with red flags after Honda rider Diogo Moreira crashed: the Brazilian was thrown from his motorcycle but avoided serious injuries. Moreira got back to his feet immediately, and his best lap was enough to advance to Q2 along with Iker Lecuona, who is replacing the injured Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati.

Organizers moved the sprint to 2:30 p.m. local time, 30 minutes earlier than scheduled. The reason was a forecast of bad weather, which could have prevented the medical helicopter from taking off.

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