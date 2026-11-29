Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez won the Valencia Grand Prix, the final race of the MotoGP season, held on November 29 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain. Newly crowned champion Marc Marquez finished second, while KTM's Pedro Acosta took third place.

Marquez's final race

The Valencia round became Marquez's final race in his MotoGP career. Earlier, he announced that he would retire after the season finale. For the farewell race, Ducati prepared a motorcycle for the athlete in red-and-gold livery, while Marquez himself raced in a gold helmet.

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This was dedicated to his eighth MotoGP championship title and his 10th world championship title overall. Members of all participants' teams lined up in the pit lane to honor Marquez as he left the garage.

Alex Marquez's absence

Marquez's brother Alex did not start due to severe bronchospasm, which led to his hospitalization. At the same time, he returned to the track and hugged his older brother as he left the garage. According to Reuters, as published by Channel NewsAsia, the race in Valencia also marked MotoGP's farewell to the era of 1,000cc motorcycles.

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