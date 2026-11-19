Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix that he has no problems trusting the team, although in two of the last four races he did not follow its instructions regarding pit stops. The Guardian reports.

Pit-stop decisions

During the Singapore Grand Prix in October, the seven-time world champion ignored a team instruction to make a pit stop during a virtual safety car period. His teammate Charles Leclerc was also due to stop at that time. Hamilton believed he could complete the race with one pit stop, but towards the end of the event his worn tyres lost grip on the track. He dropped from third to sixth place, later accepted responsibility for the decision and apologised to the team.

At the previous round in Brazil, Hamilton also did not follow a late team call to pit for intermediate tyres. According to him, he was told that weather conditions would not change, and he felt he had sufficient grip. When the rain intensified, the Briton went off the track while attempting to overtake Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and finished ninth. Hamilton said the team did not inform him about heavier rain in the first part of the lap.

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Communication and rivalry with Leclerc

The driver stressed that these situations were not related to distrust between him and the engineers, and that the team continues to improve communication. He separately praised the work of his race engineer, Carlos Santi, and said Ferrari is acting cohesively and moving in the same direction.

Hamilton also does not expect new problems in his battle with Leclerc. After an incident at the Mexican Grand Prix, where the Monegasque's attempt to get ahead of his teammate hindered both drivers, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur expressed dissatisfaction with the drivers' actions. In Brazil, Hamilton and Leclerc discussed the situation. Ahead of the Las Vegas round, the Briton said they understand each other's limits and share a common goal: to achieve the best result for the team.

Hamilton goes into the race fourth in the world championship, one point behind his former Mercedes teammate George Russell. Kimi Antonelli became the season champion after the Mexican Grand Prix.

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