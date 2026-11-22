Spanish Ducati rider Marc Marquez secured the 2026 MotoGP championship early at the Portuguese Grand Prix. He finished eighth and clinched the title with one round remaining in the season, matching Giacomo Agostini in the number of premier-class titles — eight each. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Eighth place was enough for the title

Marquez started Sunday's race from second place. To secure the championship early, he only needed to finish in the top nine, so the Spaniard rode cautiously and completed the race in eighth position.

The day before, Marquez was close to the title in Saturday's sprint but crashed on the penultimate lap while running third. Such a result in the sprint race would also have allowed him to become champion.

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Bezzecchi's victory and a golden helmet

Marco Bezzecchi won the main 25-lap race in sunny weather. His Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin finished second, while Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse was third. At one point during the season, Bezzecchi was 102 points ahead of Marquez.

After the finish, Agostini personally presented Marquez with a golden helmet.

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