Google has begun rolling out new features in its Maps service that use artificial intelligence to create detailed travel plans and search for available service appointments. TechCrunch reports.

A trip plan with up-to-date data

The Ask Maps tool can create a step-by-step trip plan, from a day of shopping to a three-day road trip with coastal walks and restaurants by the ocean. The user will receive a day-by-day schedule, recommendations, and numbered markers for each stop.

The completed itinerary can be sent to friends and family or exported to Google Docs in the desktop version. According to Google, during the trip Ask Maps will display up-to-date information on traffic, venue opening hours, and the atmosphere at the next location. The itinerary can also be changed by asking to add a viewpoint or a lunch stop.

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Searching for appointments and places from lists

Ask Maps will also be able to search for online appointments for beauty services, pet care, car and home repairs, as well as call local businesses on the user’s behalf. For example, the service can show available manicure slots nearby for a specified time.

Separately, Google has added the ability to quickly find places from saved lists based on an availability request, including for a group of people within the next 30 minutes. The updates have begun rolling out on Android and iOS, while Ask Maps is being expanded to 30 European countries, including Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

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