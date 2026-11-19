Google has selected Blue Origin’s heavy-lift New Glenn rocket to launch several satellites as part of the Suncatcher project, which is intended to test the feasibility of operating artificial intelligence systems in space. The launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Experiment with computing in orbit

The upcoming mission will be Google’s first launch on a heavy-lift rocket fully dedicated to the Suncatcher project. Each satellite will carry Google tensor processors — the company’s proprietary chips for running AI programs. Their computing power will be roughly equivalent to one server rack in a conventional data center.

The satellites will be placed into an orbit with nearly continuous sunlight. Google plans to determine whether solar energy in space can be used for energy-intensive computing. The idea is to reduce the burden on power grids, land resources, and cooling systems at ground-based data centers.

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Testing chips and cooling systems

In October, Google and Planet Labs already launched the first Suncatcher prototype aboard a SpaceX rocket. After establishing communications, the companies said the satellite was operating as expected. The mission is intended to test the chips’ resistance to launch stresses, radiation, and extreme temperatures.

One of the key technical challenges is removing heat from powerful processors without the airflow available on Earth. This requires the use of pipes and panels in space. At the same time, experts note that high launch costs, engineering difficulties, and limited satellite manufacturing capacity could delay the commercial use of orbital data centers for years.

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