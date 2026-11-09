Google plans to introduce two TPU configurations — Channel NewsAsia

Channel NewsAsia published a Reuters report citing Bloomberg News that Google plans to introduce two new configurations of its in-house tensor processing units: TPU 8tx and 8i Max. Alphabet did not immediately provide Reuters with a comment, and the agency could not independently verify the report.

Configurations for specific tasks

Google's chief technologist for artificial intelligence infrastructure, Amin Vahdat, told Bloomberg News that these are not new chips, but reconfigured versions designed for the workloads customers need.

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According to Bloomberg News, TPU 8tx is intended for secure and confidential workloads, including those of government agencies and companies in regulated industries. TPU 8i Max is designed for AI applications that require long context windows.

Competition in the AI market

Google's in-house processors, previously used only within the company, have become competitors to Nvidia's expensive graphics processing units, which dominate artificial intelligence-related workloads. In premarket trading, Alphabet shares rose by more than 2%, although as of the most recent close, their value had fallen 9% since the start of the year.

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