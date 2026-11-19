Google will begin introducing a requirement to verify Android app developers in all regions in January 2027. After the system launches in a specific region, users will not be able to install apps from third-party sources if their developer is not registered with Google, Ars Technica reports.

Verification for third-party apps

Apps on Google Play are already published by verified developers. The new requirement extends this approach to apps downloaded outside the official store. For verification, a developer must provide a government-issued identity document and pay $25.

In September, Google launched verification in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. The company said that millions of apps not affiliated with the Play Store have already been registered, accounting for more than 99% of global Android app installations. According to Google, the requirement is expected to cover all devices within several months after the global rollout begins.

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Exceptions and bypassing the restriction

The system verification service has already been rolled out on Google-certified devices running Android 8 Oreo or later. Google is also working with Galaxy Store, Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi, Transsion, and Vivo. Once the system is enabled, these third-party stores will display only verified apps.

Amateur developers will have access to a free account that allows them to distribute apps among a limited group of people. The limit was increased from 25 to 50 installations. The company also added an API to simplify the registration of new app packages.

Users will be able to bypass verification through the so-called advanced mode, but this option will not be a simple toggle. Google will display risk warnings, and users will have to wait 24 hours to fully activate the feature. Instructions for developers and distributors indicate that the system is expected to become fully operational by March 1, 2027.

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