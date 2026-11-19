Google has signed an agreement with Quaise Energy to purchase 50 MW of electricity generated from superhot geothermal rock near Newberry Volcano in Oregon, United States. The energy is planned to be supplied to Google’s existing data center in The Dalles in the early 2030s, OilPrice reports.

Contract for the Obsidian project

The power purchase agreement provides for the supply of 50 MW from the Obsidian project, Quaise Energy’s flagship facility in central Oregon. The company is developing technologies for industrial-scale electricity generation from superhot geothermal sources and calls the agreement the first of its kind.

Conventional geothermal energy uses natural hot-water reservoirs, where temperatures rarely exceed 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Superhot rock technology involves drilling to significant depths, where temperatures can reach nearly 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold water is injected to produce steam, which drives turbines.

Drilling technology

Quaise Energy intends to use millimeter-wave drilling at the Obsidian project. According to the company, this technology can be integrated into existing drilling rigs to economically reach superhot geothermal conditions.

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The company also states that superhot geothermal wells could potentially generate up to ten times more clean electricity than traditional geothermal systems. Quaise Energy CEO and President Carlos Araque said that the agreement with Google creates a commercial foundation for the development of this segment of geothermal energy.

Data center demand

In the Newberry area, another startup, Mazama Energy, is also developing a superhot geothermal energy project. The company reported a technology for cooling equipment operating in rock at temperatures of 645 degrees Fahrenheit, which, according to its data, could increase drilling speed by 20%.

According to an estimate by the Clean Air Task Force, using just 1% of the potential of superhot geothermal rock in the United States could provide 4.3 TW of stable and flexible generation. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that global data center electricity demand will grow by 170% in 2025–2030, with more than 60% of this increase occurring in the United States.

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