Google has begun rolling out separate toggles in Gemini globally for saving chat history and using interactions to train artificial intelligence models. As Ars Technica reports, users previously had to disable history to prevent the company from using chat content, including attached files, for AI training. As a result, they could not return to a previous conversation.

Separate toggles

Following the update, users will be able to keep chat history enabled while prohibiting Google from using new Gemini conversations to train models. The history setting will continue to have a configurable retention period. Opting out of training will not be enabled by default: users will need to find the relevant toggle themselves in the Activity section of Gemini settings.

This menu can also be accessed through a Google account: Data and Privacy, My Activity, Other activity, Gemini Apps Activity. The company notes that the change is being rolled out worldwide, but it may take several weeks to appear for all users.

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What will happen to previously collected data

The new settings will apply only to future interactions with Gemini. Data that a user has already provided to the service may include prompts, Gemini responses, uploaded files, tool calls, geolocation, and information from connected apps. According to Google, such data may be retained for up to three years to improve models.

Users can manually delete saved items on the settings page, but chats that have already been reviewed and included in training data will not be removed retroactively. Opting out of training also does not mean that data storage will stop immediately: Google may use the data in other ways for up to three years, but will not add it to AI training datasets.

In addition, after the update, conversation data from users who have turned off history will be retained for two months. Google currently retains it for 72 hours, while the user has access to it for 24 hours. The company explains the longer period by the need to respond to the user, process feedback, and protect Google, its users, and the public.

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