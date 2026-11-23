Google will discontinue the Nest app on January 25, 2027. To remotely control Nest devices and receive notifications, users will need to switch to the newer Google Home app, Engadget reports.

Migration to Google Home

The company explained the decision by its desire to bring all Nest devices together in Google Home. Google says the new infrastructure should provide users with more modern security and cybersecurity tools, as well as Gemini features. The company also calls it faster, more reliable and safer.

After the transition, users will be able to view live streams from Nest cameras on more devices, including TVs and smartwatches. Existing settings and schedules are expected to transfer automatically.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What needs to be downloaded manually

Users will only need to manually download their own clips saved in Nest. To do this, they should visit the Nest website by January 25 and use the Download all button. Google will automatically transfer first-generation Nest Aware subscriptions to the Google Home Premium package; the company promises to provide details on transferring subscriptions by email closer to the transition date.

Separately, on August 2, Google will discontinue Google Assistant on smart speakers and displays. Gemini will replace it for voice control. Earlier this year, the company had already removed Google Assistant from Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Wear OS devices and other connected devices.

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