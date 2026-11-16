At the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel, two female western lowland gorillas repeatedly cooperated to reach inaccessible branches with plant food. Half-sister Amelia climbed onto Lisha’s back, while Lisha got down on all fours and supported her. The behavior was documented in a study by Tel Aviv University, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Three documented cases

Scientists documented three similar episodes involving the same half-sisters — in 2021, 2024 and 2025. The gorillas were not trained to perform this behavior. Researchers studied the September 2024 case in the greatest detail, when keepers saw the animals eating bark and leaves from a branch that had previously been out of their reach.

Surveillance camera footage showed that Amelia climbed onto a rock beneath a tree. Lisha later approached her and assumed a position on all fours. Amelia climbed onto her back, stood upright and broke off a branch about 4.5 meters above the ground. The gorillas could not climb the tree directly because of an electric barrier.

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Lisha became a support on her own

In footage recorded in June 2025, Lisha independently approached Amelia and assumed the position for climbing, without physical guidance from her sister. Researcher Michael Levitsky noted that this distinguishes active cooperation from merely using another animal as a tool.

After the 2024 episode, the gorillas shared the obtained vegetation, but in 2025 Amelia ate alone. The researchers also noted that the half-sisters do not usually spend much time together, so coordinated behavior does not necessarily require a constantly close social bond.

The work was published in the scientific journal Primates. The authors cautioned that the conclusions are based on only three cases involving two gorillas: the video recordings do not make it possible to determine whether the animals communicated through sounds or gestures, or whether they planned their actions in advance.

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