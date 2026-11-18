Grand Theft Auto 6 has become the highest-rated game of 2026 on the Metacritic aggregator even before its official release, scheduled for November 19. Based on 115 reviews, the game has a score of 99 out of 100, NME reports. The embargo on publishing reviews of the Grand Theft Auto 5 sequel was lifted on November 18.

Critics’ ratings

The Guardian reviewer Keza Macdonald, in a five-star review, noted the extraordinary detail of the virtual world, its realism, and a new level of empathy for the main characters — a pair of fugitives.

Luke Reilly of IGN called Grand Theft Auto 6 the most impressive video game he has ever played. Bloomberg described the project as a masterpiece, while Digital Spy said that the game had exceeded the publication’s high expectations.

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Release and pre-orders

NME reviewer Mark Beaumont, in his five-star assessment, called the new installment a significant, though not superhuman, advancement of the series. He highlighted the large city, hundreds of hours of activities, dynamic missions, and a storyline he considers the most focused and engaging in the franchise.

According to the publication, Grand Theft Auto 6 has already set pre-order records on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game is also described as the most expensive video game ever made, although NME presents this claim as having been reported by other sources.

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