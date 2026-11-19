The video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate about $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on the first day after its release. Analytics company Sensor Tower estimated game sales at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Sales estimates

According to Sensor Tower's calculations, GTA VI's estimated revenue is more than twice the approximately $800 million that GTA V generated in its first 24 hours after its 2013 release. Sales of the previous installment in the series were then considered a first-day record for video games.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns developer Rockstar Games, has described demand for GTA VI as unprecedented and significantly exceeding expectations since pre-orders began in June. During earnings reporting earlier this month, the company's CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Take-Two was in no rush to declare success before actual results emerged.

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Costs and further plans

Take-Two's production costs for GTA VI are estimated at at least $1 billion, making the game one of the most expensive entertainment projects. Sensor Tower also believes that the GTA VI Extended Look promotional video on Netflix in August contributed to a sixfold increase in pre-orders.

Investors are awaiting details on plans to release the game on personal computers and launch an online version. Some industry analysts forecast that a PC version and multiplayer mode will appear in 2027. TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz believes that the timing of the launch and the scale of the next version of GTA Online, rather than only the number of GTA VI copies sold, will be the key factor for Take-Two's stock prospects.

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