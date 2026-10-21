In the state of South Australia, a heavy downpour with hail damaged crops and sheep feeders on farms in the Riverland and Mallee regions. Farmers had been preparing for an expected record harvest, ABC News reports.

At Kamora Park Poll Merino in Sandalwood, about 175 kilometres east of Adelaide, around 30 millimetres of rain fell in 10 minutes. Hail also damaged crops, in some places leaving only stems.

Damage to lupins and equipment

Farm manager Caitlin Bafen said the hailstones reached about one centimetre in diameter. According to her preliminary assessment, the severe weather may have damaged at least 50% of the lupin crop in the area hit by hail.

Her aunt, Anne Bafen, estimated crop losses at Kamora Park at about a quarter of the area, or around 400 hectares. She said large erosion gullies formed in the fields, while hail damaged sheep feeders essential for the farm. Trees also lost their leaves.

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Intense rainfall in the region

In Lameroo in the Mallee region, local residents reported 35 millimetres of rain and hail within an hour. The severe weather flooded the town's main street. Residents also reported 20 millimetres of rainfall in Halidon and 16 millimetres in Loxton.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the western part of the Riverland, as well as parts of the Mid North, Murraylands and North East Pastoral regions, were the hardest hit. Weather stations recorded 22 millimetres of rain in Ponderosa, 16 millimetres in Mount Mary and 13 millimetres in Bakara Well.

After several years of drought, many parts of the state received more rainfall than usual this year, improving crop conditions. Owners of affected farms are now assessing damage from the severe weather.

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