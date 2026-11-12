In the town of Wauchope on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, Australia, a powerful storm covered streets with a thick layer of hail that local residents compared to snow. The State Emergency Service (SES) responded to 125 calls, more than 70 of them from the Wauchope area, ABC News reports.

Damaged roofs and fallen trees

Sandra Henson, an employee at the Wauchope Rural Supply Store, said heavy hail damaged the premises and merchandise. According to her, gutters could not cope with the large amount of hail, causing water to enter the store, while employees had to urgently remove goods from shelves.

Mid North Coast SES deputy zone commander Tony Day said that most calls concerned damaged roofs, blocked gutters, water entering homes, fallen trees and power lines. By evening, emergency crews had completed all work except for nine calls. Crews from Newcastle were expected to arrive in the area to assist exhausted local teams.

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Severe weather affects Yamba and Iluka

Storms also caused damage in the towns of Yamba and Iluka in the Lower Clarence area. Strong winds damaged a motel under construction near the Iluka Bowls Club, while fallen trees significantly slowed traffic on sections of the Pacific Highway near New Italy.

According to SES zone commander Ian Leckie, emergency workers were called to assist 33 homeowners. Three walls collapsed in one building, and two roofs were also reported to have been torn off. The severe weather damaged pool fences and garage doors, while water entered some homes.

Why hail fell

Dean Narramore, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, explained the severe weather by cooling in the upper atmosphere. Hail was typically between 1 and 2 centimetres in size, although reports were also received of ice stones up to 3 centimetres. Due to the prolonged hailfall, significant accumulations formed, especially west of Port Macquarie, in the Wauchope area.

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