In Australia, Grant Hutchinson, who was disendorsed by the Liberal Party last week as its candidate for the Croydon district in Victoria, has demanded through lawyers that his candidacy be reinstated. He argues that the decision contravened the party’s constitution, ABC News reports.

Lawyers’ demands

Hutchinson’s lawyers sent a legal letter to the party’s state executive on Wednesday evening. They demanded that he be reinstated as a candidate by Friday and also sent a formal legal notice requiring the preservation of all documents related to the cancellation of his endorsement.

The letter, prepared by the firm RV Lawyers, states that Hutchinson was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations. The lawyers also rejected claims that he failed to disclose legal proceedings involving his former law firm. According to their version, those proceedings were disclosed during the vetting and candidate selection process.

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Objections to the procedure

Last week, Victoria’s opposition leader Jess Wilson said that new information had emerged about Hutchinson’s ongoing legal dispute with his law firm. The politician’s lawyers are demanding that the party provide evidence that such information exists.

Hutchinson’s representatives also claim that members of the executive body were not notified in advance of the vote on his candidacy and the endorsement of Toby Wooldridge as the new candidate. Wooldridge replaced Hutchinson after a party meeting on Monday evening. Lawyer Rod Waite questioned the procedure for his endorsement and requested from the party the meeting notice, agenda, minutes, attendance list and materials submitted.

Hutchinson and the Liberal Party headquarters declined to comment. Wilson, responding to journalists’ questions, said the matter fell within the party’s remit. The sitting Croydon MP, David Hodgett, is ending his political career after 20 years in parliament; the Liberal Party holds the district by a 1.4% margin ahead of the November 28 election.

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