In Grand Theft Auto VI, players spotted nearly 750 individual music tracks online. The game features 20 in-game radio stations. Variety reports this. The selection spans nine decades of music.

Radio, podcasts and talk shows

The stations can be listened to while driving, as well as on foot through headphones connected to the phones of characters Jason and Lucia. The game also features podcasts, talk shows, a parody of conservative Fox News and a hidden nightclub radio station.

Among the stations are pop radio Flash FM, hosted by Robyn and Alex Consani; Vice City FM, featuring 1980s pop music and hosted by Weird Al Yankovic and Brigitte Nielsen; and Cocoteo FM, dedicated to reggaeton and Latin American music. It is hosted by Bad Bunny and RaiNao.

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From rap to classical music

The list also includes Dirty South Classics with Southern rap, Honey FM with 1990s R&B, V-Rock with classic rock, The Chamber 106.6 with heavy metal, Back Country Radio with country music, Gloriana Blues Radio with blues, Leonida Jazz Radio and Symphony FM with classical music.

A separate official album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, has been released and includes 34 tracks. Artists featured on the release include Travis Scott, Cardi B, Future, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen, Don Toliver, Jennie and Zara Larsson.

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